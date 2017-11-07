Tue November 07, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
November 7, 2017

Development work begins at Karachi's National Stadium

KARACHI: Development and renovation work at the National Cricket Stadium in the metropolitan city has begun on Tuesday.

Geo News reported that an amount of ten million rupees has been allocated for this purpose.

It may be recalled that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had announced some four months ago that the PSL final for the third edition of the tournament in 2018 would be held in Karachi.

Speaking to the media in Lahore on May 1, the then PCB chief Shahrayar Khan said that after the successful hosting of the PSL 2017 final, the game would be played in Karachi in 2018.

