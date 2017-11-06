Mon November 06, 2017
Environment

Web Desk
November 6, 2017

Surging water at Hukou Waterfall attracts many

JIXIAN: Water at Hukou Waterfall in Jixian County of north China's Shanxi province is surging due to an upriver reservoir discharge recently.

Video shows torrents falling rapidly with tremendous momentum, presenting a gorgeous view together with the special terrain and rainbows.

