Surging water at Hukou Waterfall attracts many

JIXIAN: Water at Hukou Waterfall in Jixian County of north China's Shanxi province is surging due to an upriver reservoir discharge recently.
Video shows torrents falling rapidly with tremendous momentum, presenting a gorgeous view together with the special terrain and rainbows.
