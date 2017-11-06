Mon November 06, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 6, 2017

Deaf drama ‘Wonderstruck’ unveiled at Cannes Film Festival

28th Carthage Film Festival in Tunisia

TUNIS: The 28th Carthage Film Festival (JCC) kicked off in Tunis on Saturday.

A total of 180 films will be screened among different competition categories namely the official competition, the official selection out of competition, and parallel selections.

As for the official competition, 51 films from 27 countries will be involved, including 14 feature-length fictions, 15 short fictions and 8 short documentaries.

The opening ceremony was highlighted by the screening of the film "Writing on the Snow" by Palestinian director Rashid Mashrawi.

"The proposed films of this year's festival will focus on many themes such as integration and social injustice, migration, social phenomena, but above all they will deliver messages of peace, tolerance and love," said the JCC General Delegate Lamia Guiga during a press briefing.

The JCC remains one of the oldest cultural events in Africa and the Arab world. This year's event will last until Nov. 11.

