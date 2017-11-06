Welcome to "Jumanji"'s latest jungle

It's been over 20 years since the jungle invaded reality in the first 'Jumanji'. Now, four teenagers are invading the jungle - in the guise of four famous faces - in the continuation 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle'. To bring an air of authenticity to the production, most of the film was shot on location in the rainforests of Hawaii.

Actor, Dwayne Johnson, said: "Today's audience they're very savvy and we all can tell that's a soundstage or that's real and in this case the landscape of Hawaii has just been beautiful, the backdrop of Hawaii has just been beautiful and the jungle and everything that the jungle brings has been phenomenal."

However, not everything the jungle brings was a positive as the cast had to endure the landscape's oversized critters.

Actor, Nick Jonas, said: "Yeah the bugs are a big thing to get used to at first because they really liked biting me initially but they've calmed down a little bit. Maybe I've spoken too soon because they may come and get me."

Actor, Kevin Hart, said: "Everybody likes to be around bugs and mosquitos and centipedes. I don't complain, man. It's why I signed up. It's work. I made my bed so I lay in it so I have no complaints at all."

In the film, the four teenagers enter avatars, so Dwayne Johnson is playing a bullied kid, while Jack Black is a social media-loving cheerleader.

Actress, Karen Gillan, said: "Well it's become very normal to see Jack playing a popular 16 year-old girl. You know, I think of him like that now and with Dwayne playing this nerdy bullied kid in school and he does that so convincingly so no matter what he looks like he seems like that person so it's been way more convincing than I thought it was going to be. That's how I think of them as people now."

The all-new "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" will be hitting cinemas from December 20.