Mon November 06, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 6, 2017

Disney’s 'Thor: Ragnarok' tops box office

LOS ANGELES: No let-up in Marvel/Disney’s thrillers as it is celebrating another dominant box office performance with 'Thor: Ragnarok'.

It is the third movie in the Thor franchise, 'Thor: Ragnarok,' that won the weekend and gave a jolt to the recently stagnant North American box office with an estimated $121 million opening weekend.

It's almost unheard of in Hollywood for a successful franchise to suddenly change course, but that's exactly what Marvel did with "Ragnarok", and its proved to be the perfect move.

