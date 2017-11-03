UK town to burn effigy of Weinstein for annual celebration

An effigy of Harvey Weinstein is to be burned at a UK bonfire society's annual event. The celebration, which will take place on Saturday in Edenbridge in the south east of England, will be attended by thousands of people.

The society burns a "guy" - named after gunpowder plotter Guy Fawkes - every year. Previous effigies burned include Donald Trump, Sepp Blatter, and Jose Manuel Barroso.

Bonfire night is celebrated across the UK every year to commemorate 1605's Gunpowder Plot, in which a group of militant Catholics, including Guy Fawkes, plotted to kill the country's protestant King James I using explosives.

Sixty-five year-old Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone but has been expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and fired from his independent studio, The Weinstein Company.