UK town to burn effigy of Weinstein for annual celebration

An effigy of Harvey Weinstein is to be burned at a UK bonfire society's annual event. The celebration, which will take place on Saturday in Edenbridge in the south east of England, will be attended by thousands of people.
The society burns a "guy" - named after gunpowder plotter Guy Fawkes - every year. Previous effigies burned include Donald Trump, Sepp Blatter, and Jose Manuel Barroso.
Bonfire night is celebrated across the UK every year to commemorate 1605's Gunpowder Plot, in which a group of militant Catholics, including Guy Fawkes, plotted to kill the country's protestant King James I using explosives.
Sixty-five year-old Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone but has been expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and fired from his independent studio, The Weinstein Company.
