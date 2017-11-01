Wed November 01, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
November 2, 2017

Hafeez undergoes biomechanics bowling test

LONDON: Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has undergone his bowling action test which was reported by the match officials in third one-day international (ODI) against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi.

The all-rounder was directed to undergo biomechanics bowling test in 14 days by the authorities, however, he was not suspended from bowling during this period. The report of the test would be revealed two-week later.

It is worth mentioning here that Mohammad Hafeez’s bowling action has been reported for third time in past three years, and he cleared his action in India last time.

Before leaving for England, Hafeez wrote on Twitter that he is very confident to clear this test, as he is bowling with same remodeled action since he got cleared by ICC.

