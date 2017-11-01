Harmful plastic water bottles will now be replaced with new biodegradable bottles

In a visionary piece of design, a student has created a bottle that only holds its shape until it has content in it. As soon as the content finishes, the bottle decomposes.

The bottle is made from powdered form of a substance created from algae.

When mixed with water, it takes a jelly-like form which is easy to mould into any shape.

Ari Johnson, the creator behind this idealistic design, elaborates that the bottle has the perfect lifespan that should be of a water bottle ideally.

He further said that the water is safe for drinking but might develop a slightly salty taste after a while.

In an interesting statement, he revealed that the bottle is edible and may taste like ‘seaweed jello’.