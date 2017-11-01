Harmful plastic water bottles will now be replaced with new biodegradable bottles

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
In a visionary piece of design, a student has created a bottle that only holds its shape until it has content in it. As soon as the content finishes, the bottle decomposes.
The bottle is made from powdered form of a substance created from algae.
When mixed with water, it takes a jelly-like form which is easy to mould into any shape.
Ari Johnson, the creator behind this idealistic design, elaborates that the bottle has the perfect lifespan that should be of a water bottle ideally.
He further said that the water is safe for drinking but might develop a slightly salty taste after a while.
In an interesting statement, he revealed that the bottle is edible and may taste like ‘seaweed jello’.
In a visionary piece of design, a student has created a bottle that only holds its shape until it has content in it. As soon as the content finishes, the bottle decomposes.
The bottle is made from powdered form of a substance created from algae.
When mixed with water, it takes a jelly-like form which is easy to mould into any shape.
Ari Johnson, the creator behind this idealistic design, elaborates that the bottle has the perfect lifespan that should be of a water bottle ideally.
He further said that the water is safe for drinking but might develop a slightly salty taste after a while.
In an interesting statement, he revealed that the bottle is edible and may taste like ‘seaweed jello’.
Comments