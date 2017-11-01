Wed November 01, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 1, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 44

Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 44

MUMBAI: Famed Bollywood actress and wife of actor Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is celebrating her 44th birthday today (Wednesday).

Known as an epitome of eternal beauty, Aishwarya has quite a massive fan following, not just in India, but across the world too.

Aishwarya’s immense acting skills couldn’t go unnoticed at international arenas as she was a fundamental part of Hollywood movies on various occasions, ‘The Last Legion’ and ‘Provoked’ to be name in this regard.

Kick-starting her magnificent cinematic career in 1997 with film ‘Iruvar’, Aishwarya has on and off been featured in a series of critically-acclaimed movies, some of which she also bagged coveted awards for.

The actress has also been termed as one of the richest A-list celebrities in Bollywood.

While Ash continues to do the Asians proud on global platforms, we wish her a very happy birthday and good luck for all her future endeavours!

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Hollywood director Brett Ratner accused of sexual misconduct

Hollywood director Brett Ratner accused of sexual misconduct
Adele beats Daniel Radcliffe to become Britain’s richest celebrity under 30

Adele beats Daniel Radcliffe to become Britain’s richest celebrity under 30
Selena Gomez all set to be crowned Billboard 2017 Woman of the Year

Selena Gomez all set to be crowned Billboard 2017 Woman of the Year
Primal Rage: Unleashing the terror of Bigfoot [Video]

Primal Rage: Unleashing the terror of Bigfoot [Video]
Load More load more