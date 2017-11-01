Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 44

MUMBAI: Famed Bollywood actress and wife of actor Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is celebrating her 44th birthday today (Wednesday).

Known as an epitome of eternal beauty, Aishwarya has quite a massive fan following, not just in India, but across the world too.

Aishwarya’s immense acting skills couldn’t go unnoticed at international arenas as she was a fundamental part of Hollywood movies on various occasions, ‘The Last Legion’ and ‘Provoked’ to be name in this regard.

Kick-starting her magnificent cinematic career in 1997 with film ‘Iruvar’, Aishwarya has on and off been featured in a series of critically-acclaimed movies, some of which she also bagged coveted awards for.

The actress has also been termed as one of the richest A-list celebrities in Bollywood.

While Ash continues to do the Asians proud on global platforms, we wish her a very happy birthday and good luck for all her future endeavours!