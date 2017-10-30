Verna star Mahira reveals she would like to star as a Catwoman

Pakistani sweetheart Mahira Khan, having done two movies with Shoaib Mansoor and another with Bollywood king Shahrukh Khan, in an exclusive tete-a-tete with Geo TV revealed that if given a chance she would want to play the role of DC comic character Catwoman.

When asked about her upcoming movie Verna, she said the entire experience was great and that she is looking forward to experimenting with new and diverse roles.

She also revealed that she is working on an upcoming movie in which she is playing a comedy role. “I have my fingers crossed and am hoping for the best.”

Continuing his legacy of highlighting social issues through the camera lens, Shoaib Mansoor’s latest venture has got the audience sitting on the edge.

Verna is set to release on 19th November 2017 in cinemas across Pakistan and worldwide.