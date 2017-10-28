Sat October 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
October 29, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan, Sri Lanka cricket teams arrive in Lahore

Pakistan, Sri Lanka cricket teams arrive in Lahore

KARACHI: The cricket teams of Pakistan and Sri Lanka have arrived from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Lahore amid tight security to play the third and final Twenty20 International at the Gaddafi Stadium today.

Pakistan cricket team reached Lahore from Dubai at 2-00 am where as Sri Lankan team will arrive in Lahore from Abu Dhabi at 2-30 am.

Indian tennis star, Sania Mirza, who is the wife of Shoaib Malik, a senior member of Pakistan cricket team, has also come with his husband and the team to watch the match.

It will be the first ever T20 between the two countries which is taking place at the Pakistani soil at the Gadaffi stadium.    

It will also be the first international match by a top cricket country after more than eight and a half years.  

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Rwanda gets first cricket stadium

Rwanda gets first cricket stadium
Thanks to Sri Lanka for international cricket revival in Pakistan

Thanks to Sri Lanka for international cricket revival in Pakistan
Cricket teams of Pakistan, Sri Lanka leave UAE for Lahore

Cricket teams of Pakistan, Sri Lanka leave UAE for Lahore
Pakistan, Sri Lanka set to play their first T20 match in Pakistan

Pakistan, Sri Lanka set to play their first T20 match in Pakistan
Load More load more