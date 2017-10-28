Pakistan, Sri Lanka cricket teams arrive in Lahore

KARACHI: The cricket teams of Pakistan and Sri Lanka have arrived from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Lahore amid tight security to play the third and final Twenty20 International at the Gaddafi Stadium today.

Pakistan cricket team reached Lahore from Dubai at 2-00 am where as Sri Lankan team will arrive in Lahore from Abu Dhabi at 2-30 am.

Indian tennis star, Sania Mirza, who is the wife of Shoaib Malik, a senior member of Pakistan cricket team, has also come with his husband and the team to watch the match.

It will be the first ever T20 between the two countries which is taking place at the Pakistani soil at the Gadaffi stadium.

It will also be the first international match by a top cricket country after more than eight and a half years.