October 28, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 28, 2017

Katrina Kaif shops for toys with a baby

Katrina Kaif shops for toys with a baby
Salman-Katrina’s new movie ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ poster released

MUMBAI: A poster of the new Indian movie, 'Tiger Zinda Hai',  starring Salman Khan and...

Katrina Kaif expresses desire to play a superheroine

Katrina Kaif expresses desire to play a superheroine

Crowned with the title of ‘Bollywood’s Barbie doll’, Katrina Kaif reportedly stated that she would love to perform a role of superheroine for a film.

Talking to an Indian publication, Dhoom 3 starlet expressing her wish said, “I would love to play a superheroine. Why not? I have always loved superheroines. Actually, there are quite a few characters that I personally love. There are also some discussions on this, so I won’t say too much."

Wanting to seek diversity in the characters she projects on-screen, Kaif also said that there are many superheroines based comics in India that can be translated and brought in a Hindi film.

“Look at our mythology and there are so many characters that lend beautifully to be made into a great superheroine. I really think someone should do that now, even if it’s collaboration and not just a solo film," she said.

Kaif’s fans are eagerly waiting for her forthcoming project entitled ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ in which she’s paired opposite Salman Khan.

The movie will be released on December 22 in cinemas worldwide.

