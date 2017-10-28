Julia Roberts to charm audiences with upcoming film ‘Wonder’

LOS ANGELES: One of the most versatile actresses that Hollywood has ever produced, Julia Roberts is in the talks for her new film titled ‘Wonder’.

However recently, the film makers released its new song that has already wowed audiences around the world.

Directed by Stephen Chbosky, the movie is an adaptation from the novel of the same name. It showcases the life of a boy who is born with a facial difference than the rest of the kids.

The film features Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson, Mandy Patinkin, Danielle Rose Russell and Ali Liebert alongside Julia Roberts.

Michael Beugg and Dan Clarke’s join production, ‘Wonder’ will hit cinema houses on 17 November.