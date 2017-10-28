Aamir Khan reveals plans of releasing ‘Secret Superstar’ in China

After success of recent Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Secret Superstar’ made waves, fans cannot help go gaga over the phenomenal acting skills of the actors featured in the film.

And now Aamir Khan’s fans in China can finally rejoice as the film is all set to hit cinemas in the country soon.

At a recent success party hosted by director Advait Chandan, Aamir Khan unveiled his plans of showcasing his latest venture ‘Secret Superstar’ in China.

“Secret Superstar will definitely release in China in next one or two months. We are working on the planning aspect of it,” Aamir said.

Previous films PK and Dangal, released by the veteran actor gained immense popularity and Aamir has quite a big fan following in China that he surely does not want to disappoint.

Making a business of Rs. 41.59 crores in the first week of its release, Secret Superstar is all set to mark its name on the Chinese land too.

Secret Superstar revolves around the story of a young Kashmiri girl who aspires to become a singing sensation, despite living in an orthodox, patriarchal society.