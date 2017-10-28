World’s slimmest TV now on sale

Chinese developers have created LCD TV set that is being claimed as the thinnest innovation in the television manufacturing.

It is said to be thinner than iPhone 8.

The TV has a panel thickness of 5.9mm.

These sets are able to produce a high range of bright colors with 80 percent colour saturation. The set does not have any motion blur due to the unique technology incorporated in it.

Due to the massive reduction in the thickness of the screen, its weight has reduced considerably.