Sports

AFP
October 27, 2017

Ronaldo eyes more FIFA success as Real dominate awards
FIFA boosts World Cup prize money to $400m

Kolkata: The 32 national teams competing at the 2018 World Cup will share $400 million (344 million euros) in prize money, a 12 percent increase from the 2014 tournament, FIFA said Friday.

The purse at the previous edition in Brazil was $358 million -- $35 million of which was awarded to champions Germany, with runners-up Argentina pocketing $25 million.

By contrast, countries who failed to advance beyond the group stage received $8 million.

At a meeting of the FIFA council in Kolkata, world football´s governing body also approved a decision to enhance the bidding regulations for the 2026 World Cup and appointed members of the bid evaluation task force.

Dates for several upcoming FIFA tournaments, including next year´s Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and the 2019 Women´s World Cup in France, were also confirmed.

The 2018 Club World Cup will run from December 12 to 22, while the Women´s World Cup in 2019 is scheduled to start on June 7 with the final to take place on July 7.

