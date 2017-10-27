Katrina Kaif shops for toys with a baby

After the Dhoom star recently made her debut on Instagram, it has been a regular treat for all Katrina Kaif fans to get a glimpse of the actress with the adorable pictures she uploads, every now and then.

However, one video that was uploaded by Director Ali Abbas Zafar caught the attention of many.

The short Instagram clip shows the starlet clad in casual jeans, tee and jacket as she carries a kid around while buying toys at a shop.

Katrina is recently in Greece shooting for her upcoming film 'Tiger Zinda Hai' directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, which is a sequel to 'Ek Tha Tiger.'