Trailer of movie ‘Den of Thieves’ is out now

LOS ANGELES: Film-makers of famed Hollywood actor Gerard Butler and rapper 50 cent-starrer named ‘Den of Thieves’ recently released its trailer.

Filled with action and thrill, the new drama film is directed by Christian Gudegast and showcases the life of two groups of thieves that scheme to rob a bank. Amidst the entire plotting, one thief gets stuck in the middle of the two groups, unable to decide which group to provide his assistance to.

Produced by Mark Canton and Tucker Tooley the film features Pablo Schreiber, Evan Jones, O’Shea Jackson, Dawn Olivieri and Max Holloway, aside Gerard Butler and 50-cent.

‘Den of Thieves’ will be presented to showcase in cinema houses on January 19.