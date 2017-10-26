Salman-Katrina’s new movie ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ poster released

MUMBAI: A poster of the new Indian movie, 'Tiger Zinda Hai', starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, has recently been released while the fans were hoping for the release of its trailer.

Bollywood super star Salman Khan shared the action-packed poster with popular heroine Katrina Kaif.

‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is a sequel to 2012 blockbuster ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, directed by Kabir Khan. That film had also starred Salman and Katrina and since then both these actors have never acted together in any film.

Once they were close friends but later separated and now they have been reunited in the sequal after five years.

The film will see Salman and Katrina reprise their roles as spies Tiger and Zoya. The main shooting of the film was completed later in September; the last leg of the shoot being in Abu Dhabi. The film has also been shot in Tyrol, Austria. Salman and Katrina are now shooting a special song for the film in Greece.

In the poster the two stars are seen in a setting somewhat like war-zone. While Salman is busy operating a machine gun with one hand, Katrina has both hands full with guns. Amid all the explosions, there is a helicopter which is about to crash in the background. A lot is happening in the chaotic image that has at least three levels of light elements.

The movie which also stars Angad Bedi and Paresh Rawal is slated to release on December 22 this year.