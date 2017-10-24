Tue October 24, 2017
Sci-Tech

Web Desk
October 24, 2017

Stephen Hawking’s PHD thesis put up online for free download

CAMBRIDGE: You can now step inside the mind of the most celebrated modern scientist in history, Mr. Stephen Hawking, as his PHD thesis was put up on server for free download.

In a move made by University of Cambridge, readers can now benefit from the prodigy’s 1966 doctoral thesis named ‘Properties of expanding universes’. However, it is doubtful that the study this paper partakes could be easily comprehended by common people. 

On the other hand, the move was done as per the desires and permission of the brilliant scientist himself. He said, “I hope to inspire people around the world to look up at the stars and not down at their feet.”

According to sources, the demand of Hawking’s research work soared so much that Cambridge University’s website crashed within just a little while, due to infinite number of downloads.

