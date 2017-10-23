Mon October 23, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
October 24, 2017

The Best FIFA Awards 2017: Zidane wins FIFA men's coach of the year

LONDON: Real Madrid Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane won the 2017 Best FIFA Men´s Coach of the Year, beating Antonio Conte and Max Allegri, ceremony held at the London Palladium theatre on Monday.

The Frenchman received the award after guiding Real to both Spain´s La Liga title and Europe´s Champions League trophy last season. Former France star Zidane was the first coach to oversee a successful defence of the European Cup in the Champions League era.

While Gianluigi Buffon, Italy and Juventus stopper, took home the Best FIFA Goalkeeper 2017 award, to the delight of teammate Lonardo Bonucci, who had him down to win it.

Ronaldo's entrance was reported to have caused quite the stir. And for what it's worth, the Real Madrid man commanded a bit more awe than Lionel Messi, according to a presenter.

 

