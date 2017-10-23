Pakistan eye whitewash over Sri Lanka

SHARJAH: Pakistan are determined to complete an historic rout of the Sri Lanka when the two teams meet in the fifth and final one-day in Sharjah, starting today (Monday).

Pakistan's strong batting line-up, coupled with the world's best one-day bowler Hasan Ali, proved too good for the equally competitive Sri Lanka.

Pakistan continued their great run in ODIs in 2017 as they defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the fourth ODI in Sharjah to take a 4-0 lead in the five-match series.

Babar Azam, who had slammed back-to-back centuries in the first two games, continued his great form with an unbeaten 69 in the last ODI against Sri Lanka. He was given great support by Shoaib Malik as he slammed yet another fifty to confine Sri Lanka to their 11th consecutive loss in ODIs.

While, Hasan Ali continued his great form as he snapped up 3/37 to bundle Sri Lanka out for 173 in 4th ODI.