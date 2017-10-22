Sun October 22, 2017
October 22, 2017

Wasim Akram's first Hat-Trick in ODIs

October 22, 2017
Wasim Akram feels proud watching his son playing rugby

Wasim Akram feels proud watching his son playing rugby

LAHORE: Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram felt really proud seeing his son’s first rugby game.

In a tweet Sunday, Wasim Akran shared the photo of his son playing rugby at his college campus.

Wasim Akram tweeted, “Saw my son’s rugby game and felt really proud. Enjoying myself spending quality time with him and his friends around his college campus.”

Wasim Akram has two sons Tahmoor and Akbar from first wife Huma Mufti. Huma died of multiple organ failure at Apollo Hospital in Chennai, India on 25 October 2009.

