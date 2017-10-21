Sat October 21, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
October 21, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Sri Lanka announce Twenty20 squad for Pakistan series

Sri Lanka announce Twenty20 squad for Pakistan series

SHARJAH: Sri Lanka announced a 15-man Twenty20 squad for the three-match Twenty20 series against Pakistan on Saturday.

Thisara Perera will lead the squad for the series in which the first two matches will be played in Abu Dhabi on October 26 and 27 before flying to Lahore for the last match on October 29.

Sri Lanka T20I squad: Thisara Perera (captain), Dilshan Munaweera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ashan Priyanjan, Mahela Udawatte, Dasun Shanaka, Sachith Pathirana, Vikum Sanjaya, Lahiru Gamage, Seekkuge Prasanna, Vishwa Fernando, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay and Chathuranga de Silva

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz approached for spot fixing

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz approached for spot fixing
Bomber command: Pakistan´s Hasan achieves childhood dream

Bomber command: Pakistan´s Hasan achieves childhood dream
Pakistan record fourth successive win against Sri Lanka

Pakistan record fourth successive win against Sri Lanka
Pakistan bundle Sri Lanka out for 173

Pakistan bundle Sri Lanka out for 173
Load More load more