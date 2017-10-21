Sat October 21, 2017
World

AFP
October 21, 2017

Landslide buries up to 20 at Penang, Malaysia, construction site

KUALA LUMPUR: A landslide at a construction site has buried between 15 and 20 people in George Town, capital of the northwest Malaysian state of Penang, authorities said on Saturday.

The Penang fire and rescue department said in a statement that two people so far have been pulled from the landslide, which occurred at a building construction site.

Between 15 and 20 people were buried by the landslide, the fire department said, and rescue operations are underway.

Most people trapped are suspected to be foreign construction workers employed at the site, fire officials said.

