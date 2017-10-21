Cat enthusiasts paint their faces to celebrate Japan’s cat festival

Tokyo: 8th Annual Cat Festival took place in Tokyo. Thousands of participants dressed up as cats attended the parade.

People displayed their affection for pet kittens through painting their faces and disguising themselves in unique costumes.

Some participants also wore cat masks and showed their love for pet and stray cats.

Conducted every year, people through this festival give a message of dealing with animals, particularly cats with love and care.