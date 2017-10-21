Scientists say puppy dog eyes are for human benefit

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Dogs give their "puppy dog eyes" look when humans are looking at them, according to new research.
Scientists at the University of Portsmouth's Dog Cognition Centre claim they are the first to find clear evidence that dogs move their faces in direct response to human attention.
They also found dogs are unlikely to alter their facial expressions when they are excited by food.
