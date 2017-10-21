Sat October 21, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 21, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Scientists say puppy dog eyes are for human benefit

LONDON: Dogs give their "puppy dog eyes" look when humans are looking at them, according to new research.

Scientists at the University of Portsmouth's Dog Cognition Centre claim they are the first to find clear evidence that dogs move their faces in direct response to human attention.

They also found dogs are unlikely to alter their facial expressions when they are excited by food.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Another actress accuses Weinstein of sexual misconduct

Another actress accuses Weinstein of sexual misconduct
Good news for video gamers: Star Wars Battlefront II trailer released

Good news for video gamers: Star Wars Battlefront II trailer released
Iran’s first disabled model: an epitome of bravery

Iran’s first disabled model: an epitome of bravery
Drama serial ‘Khan’ to air last episode tonight

Drama serial ‘Khan’ to air last episode tonight
Load More load more