Fri October 20, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 20, 2017

Turkey commemorates 18th annual paragliding championship

ANTALYA, Turkey : The 18th annual paragliding championship in Turkey attracted participants and tourists alike.

Every year Turkey organizes air games which are a popular attraction for thrill-seekers.

The event was held on the hill station near Antalya. Some 600 daredevils from 45 countries took part in this adventurous contest.

This air games' festival is to last for six days and paragliding is one of the most sought-after sport of thrill-seekers in the country.

Separate contests are being organized for males and females to take part in.

