20th anniversary of Harry Potter’s first publication being celebrated worldwide

On the occasion, Rowling tweeted, "20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others, It's been wonderful. Thank you."

J.K. Rowling has also revealed that Harry Potter got rejected abundant of times before finally being published on June 26 1997.

It has sold over 450 million copies all over the world and has been translated into 79 languages. The eight Harry Potter films have earned more than $2 billion.

The magical world of Harry Potter has inspired multiple amusement parks, memorabilia, films, and spinoffs.

The publisher, Bloomsbury has revealed that it will release four more editions of the book, in honour of the anniversary which will be representing each house at Hogwarts.