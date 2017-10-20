Fri October 20, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Environment

Web Desk
October 20, 2017

Share

Harry Potter exhibition blends wizardry with history

Harry Potter exhibition blends wizardry with history
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

20th anniversary of Harry Potter’s first publication being celebrated worldwide

The 20th anniversary of Harry potter’s first adventure is being celebrated all over the world.

On the occasion, Rowling tweeted, "20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others, It's been wonderful. Thank you."

J.K. Rowling has also revealed that Harry Potter got rejected abundant of times before finally being published on June 26 1997. 

It has sold over 450 million copies all over the world and has been translated into 79 languages. The eight Harry Potter films have earned more than $2 billion.

The magical world of Harry Potter has inspired multiple amusement parks, memorabilia, films, and spinoffs.

The publisher, Bloomsbury has revealed that it will release four more editions of the book, in honour of the anniversary which will be representing each house at Hogwarts.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Environment

Indian government's bid to control growing smog in the country

Indian government's bid to control growing smog in the country
Delhi braces for pollution ´airpocalypse´ as smog looms

Delhi braces for pollution ´airpocalypse´ as smog looms
22nd Busan Film Festival kicked off

22nd Busan Film Festival kicked off
International Day for Disaster Reduction today

International Day for Disaster Reduction today
Load More load more