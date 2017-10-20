Iran’s first disabled model: an epitome of bravery

TEHRAN: Standing against all odds, Manijeh is Iran’s first female model with disabilities.

Suffering from dwarfism and several other disabilities, Manijeh was featured in a documentary about her life in which she expressed her desire to become a professional model.

Overcoming many hardships, Manijeh is an epitome of bravery. She was bullied and mocked by people over her aspirations to modeling. But Manijeh did not give up.

A photographer recently discovered Manijeh and arranged a photoshoot. With that, there was no looking back for Manijeh.

Aiming to break stereotypes, Manijeh says, “By entering the modeling world with my disabled body, I would like to tell my disabled compatriots that they should accept and love their own bodies. For society to like you, you should start with liking yourself first.”