Pakistan record fourth successive win against Sri Lanka

SHARJAH: An unbeaten 119-run fourth wicket partnership between Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik steered Pakistan to an impressive seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the fourth One-day International here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Chasing an easy target of 174, Pakistan completed their fourth consecutive win in the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka with eleven overs remaining.

Now they are looking for making a clean sweep in the series during the fifth and final ODI, to be played also in Sharjah on Monday.

Babar and Shoaib, both remained not out on 69 each.

Babar batted steadily, hitting five fours in his 101-ball innings while Shoaib on the other hand was more aggressive, smashing three sixes and two fours in 81 balls.

Before their century stand, Pakistan were reeling on 58-3 after losing Fakhar Zaman (17), Imam-ul-Haq (2) and Mohammad Harfeez (9).

Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and batted first but their batsmaen could not resist against the accurate bowling from Pakistan and were bowled out for 173 in 43.4 overs.

Only Lahiru Thirimanne resisted with a 94-ball 62 with four boundaries. he came at number four and was ninth out.

Medium pacer Hasan Ali grabbed three wickets for 37 to celebrate his rise to the top of the one-day rankings while spinners Shadab Khan (2-29) and Imad Wasim (2-13) also chipped in with useful wickets as Sri Lanka were skittled out for 173 in 43.4 overs.

This was Pakistan´s eighth consecutive win which also included their Champions Trophy triumph in England in June while Sri Lanka succumbed to their 11th consecutive ODI defeat.

Left-arm fast-medium bowler Usman Khan Shinwari made a wonderful debut as he claimed his first wicket off only the second ball in the ODI career.