Drama serial ‘Khan’ to air last episode tonight

KARACHI: The popular drama serial “Khan” will be screening its concluding episode to its viewers on Geo TV today at 9pm.

Written by Syed Atif Ali, the drama depicts two sides of the central character Khan, played by Nauman Ijaz, being a gentleman and a social worker for the display, but the other side being a homicidal kingmaker, revealing rage to seek vengeance from his rivals, including his ex-lover’s husband Yaqoob.

In the past, Khan is shown to be pressurized by a feudal lord to take a murder blame for his son (Yaqoob), unaware of a rape involved, the lovebirds are made to drift away by the misled circumstances. The story turns around when years later Khan returns to reveal Sarwat about the actual offender of her honour.

The drama has screened Nauman Ijaz, Shaista Lodhi, Atiqa Odho, Yamina Peerzada, Fatima Shah, M. Ali Josh, Ali Hashmi, Saba Hameed, Usman Mazhar, Hina Zaidi, Aijaz Aslam and Waseem Ahmed throughout the serial, consists of 30 episodes.

Directed by Ali Faizan Anchan , the final episode will be concluding the TV serial tonight.