Pakistan bundle Sri Lanka out for 173

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates: Pakistani bowlers again dominated the scene against Sri Lanka, this time in Sharjah, bowling them out for a mere 173 in 43.4 overs in the fourth day-night international here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Except Lahiru Thrimanne, none of Sri Lankan batsmen could resist against the accurate bowling from Pakistan.

Thrimanne, who came to bat at number four was ninth out after scoring 62 off 94 balls with four boundaries.

Other notable scorers were tail-ender Suranga Lakmal (23 not out) and opener Niroshan Dickwella (22).

For Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali was the most successful bowler with three for 37 while spinners Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan bagged two wickets each.

Left-arm fast-medium bowler Usman Khan Shinwari made a wonderful debut as he claimed his first wicket off only the second ball of his first over in the One-day International career.