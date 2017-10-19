Hema Malini says Deepika Padukone is the 'new age Dream Girl'

MUMBAI: One of Bollywood's top divas of today, Deepika Padukone, in a colourful ceremony, unveiled the much-talked-about biography of one of Bollywood's top divas from yesteryears, veteran actress and BJP Parliamentarian Hema Malini.

The yesteryear star Hema termed Deepika the new age ‘Dream Girl’ at the event.

Hema also said she was very happy to have Deepika unveil her book as she is very fond of her.

The biography, titled ‘Beyond The Dream Girl’, has been written by Ram Kamal Mukherjee and was unveiled on Hema Malini's 69th birthday (October 16).

The biography's foreword has been written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hema Malini's daughters Esha and Ahana Deol were also present at the launch along with their husbands. However, her actor husband Dharmendra was not there.

Deepika Padukone, 31, wore a ravishing red Banarasi sari by Sabyasachi and accentuated her look with gold necklace and earrings. Hema Malini opted for a blue sari.

Hema also has expressed her gratitude through a tweet on Saturday where she said, "I am truly honoured that Narendra Modiji has penned the foreword to my biography."

'Dream girl' was a famous song from 1977 in a movie of the same name — a prefix that stuck with the popular actress.