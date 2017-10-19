After Harvey, women accuse brother Bob Weinstein of sexual harassment

LOS ANGELES: After the sexual harassment charges against former film studio executive Harvey Weinstein, the American film producer’s brother Bob Weinstein is in hot water now as he is also accused of sexual assault.

'The Mist’s TV host Amanda Segel came forth with the allegation that Bob harassed her for three months in 2016.

“No should be enough. After no, anybody who has asked you out should just move on. Bob kept referring to me that he wanted to have a friendship”, said Amanda after filing a law suit against the famed American film producer.

Co-founder of The Weinstein Company, Bob said that he doesn’t have to do anything with the allegations put against his brother Harvey and he is nothing like him.

However, Amanda isn’t the only person accusing Bob for sexual harassment as actress Evan Rachel Wood came forward with the same charges, along with various other women too.