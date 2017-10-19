Thu October 19, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 19, 2017

Share

Advertisement

After Harvey, women accuse brother Bob Weinstein of sexual harassment

After Harvey, women accuse brother Bob Weinstein of sexual harassment

LOS ANGELES: After the sexual harassment charges against former film studio executive Harvey Weinstein, the American film producer’s brother Bob Weinstein is in hot water now as he is also accused of sexual assault.

'The Mist’s TV host Amanda Segel came forth with the allegation that Bob harassed her for three months in 2016.

“No should be enough. After no, anybody who has asked you out should just move on. Bob kept referring to me that he wanted to have a friendship”, said Amanda after filing a law suit against the famed American film producer.

Co-founder of The Weinstein Company, Bob said that he doesn’t have to do anything with the allegations put against his brother Harvey and he is nothing like him.

However, Amanda isn’t the only person accusing Bob for sexual harassment as actress Evan Rachel Wood came forward with the same charges, along with various other women too.  

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Latvian dancer, Senegal singer receive Japan's Praemium Imperiale awards

Latvian dancer, Senegal singer receive Japan's Praemium Imperiale awards
Harry Potter exhibition blends wizardry with history

Harry Potter exhibition blends wizardry with history
Fans pay tribute to Om Puri on his 67th birthday

Fans pay tribute to Om Puri on his 67th birthday
Greek Navy band thrills people with 'Despacito' performance

Greek Navy band thrills people with 'Despacito' performance
Load More load more