Wed October 18, 2017
AFP
October 18, 2017

Imam-ul-Haq debuts as Sri Lanka bat in third ODI

ABU DHABI: Sri Lankan skipper Upul Tharanga won the toss and opted to bat in the third day-night international against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka, trailing the five-match series 2-0, brought in batsman Chamara Kapugedara and fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera in place of out-of-form Kusal Mendis and Suranga Lakmal.

Pakistan handed an international debut to 21-year-old Imam-ul-Haq in place of Ahmed Shehzad while Faheem Ashraf replaced Imad Wasim.

Pakistan won the first match in Dubai by 83 runs and the second in Abu Dhabi by 32 runs.

Teams:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Junaid Khan

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (capt), Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Thirimanne, Chamara Kapugedara, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Gamage, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay

Umpires: Sundaram Ravi (IND) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

ICC match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

