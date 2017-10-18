Wed October 18, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 18, 2017

Mahira Khan's upcoming film 'Verna' will set fire to the box office

KARACHI: Pakistan's most popular and highest-paid actresses and the recipient of several awards, Mahira Khan has stripped off her girl-next-door image and emerged as a different avatar in Shoaib Mansoor’s much-awaited upcoming movie, Verna.

The movie’s trailer, which was launched in a ceremony on Tuesday, revolves around how certain circumstances change a couple’s life completely. The trailer is all about power, politics, vengeance and violence.

Mahira unveiled the first teaser of the movie and it was absolutely fierce. The short video showed the starlet beating someone up in a bathtub, giving serious revenge vibes.

