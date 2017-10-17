Aamir Khan donates prize money to Syrian refugees

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan donated millions of rupees won from a Turkish game show for the welfare of Syrian refugees.

Khan, recently visited Turkey for promotion of his upcoming film Secret Superstar, where he also met President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the presidential palace, and also took part in other welfare tasks.

During his visit, Aamir Khan spent time with his fans in Ankara and Istanbul, and had a tour of recreational places which was also highlighted on social media.

According to Turkish media, Khan participated as a guest in "Who Wants to be a Millionaire?" a popular game show hosted by Turkish actor Murat Yıldırım.

While playing the game show, Amir Khan reached one 125000 lira , but he could not answer the question, and managed to win only 60,000 lira. At the end of the game show, he donated the prize money to the refugees in Turkey.

Aamir Khan said, "I am not competing here for myself. I am here to help,"

When asked about his impressions of Turkey, Khan called the Turkish people, "warm-hearted and warm blooded."