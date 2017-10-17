Deaf drama ‘Wonderstruck’ unveiled at Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, France: After the massive success of movie Carol, director Todd Haynes is back at Cannes Film Festival to premiere another one of his ventures named ‘Wonderstruck’.

The highly-anticipated deaf drama ‘Wonderstruck’ is the brainchild of author Brian Selznick (Hugo), who made his 2011 young adult novel into a drama suited for the big screen.

The film tells parallel stories of two deaf children, set 50 years apart.

Film director Todd Haynes, actors Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams shared their personal experiences of working for the film that has caught the world abuzz with its gripping storyline.

"(The film) boiled down to what kind of languages we use and how we effectively use our bodies, our hands and ourselves without spoken English," Moore said upon discussing how it was like to learn the American Sign Language (ASL) for the film.

"What I learned ... is that you're always, as a human being, looking to communicate, whether it's verbally, visually or with sign."