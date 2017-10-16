Mon October 16, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
October 16, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan bat in second Sri Lanka ODI

Pakistan bat in second Sri Lanka ODI

ABU DHABI: Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to bat in the second day-night international against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Both teams kept the same sides which featured in the first match that Pakistan won in Dubai by 83 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

The remaining matches will be held in Abu Dhabi (October 18) and in Sharjah (October 20 and 23).

Three Twenty20 internationals will follow the ODIs, the last in Lahore on October 29.

Teams:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Junaid Khan

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (capt), Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Gamage, Suranga Lakmal, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG) and Shozab Raza (PAK)

Tv umpire: Sundaram Ravi (IND)

ICC match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Virat Kohli terms Mohammad Amir as 'one of the toughest bowlers to play'

Virat Kohli terms Mohammad Amir as 'one of the toughest bowlers to play'
Indonesian goalkeeper dies after mid-game collision with team-mate

Indonesian goalkeeper dies after mid-game collision with team-mate
´It´s war´ - Warner driven by hatred for Ashes

´It´s war´ - Warner driven by hatred for Ashes
Sri Lanka, West Indies confirm tour to Pakistan, says PCB Chairman

Sri Lanka, West Indies confirm tour to Pakistan, says PCB Chairman
Load More load more