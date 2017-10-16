Smith promotes sustainable water bottles' production with company ‘Just Water’

Jaden Smith, son of famed Hollywood actor Will Smith, is committed not just to acting in movies but towards a cause too.

In a side project named ‘Just Water’ that is dedicated to saving the environment, Jaden has come up with his own water bottle-manufacturing company. However, what is more amazing is that these bottles are eco-friendly as they are 80% made from renewable resources.

Moreover, a major hazard to the environment, plastic is not used in the production of these bottles, as it is not non-biodegradable.

“Sustainability to me is doing the right decisions, so that we can have a better world for tomorrow; that our kids and people in the future can live a life where they don’t have to worry about air quality, or their water quality or the quality of their energy”, said Jaden.

Just Water bottles can be recycled easily just like milk cartons and have 74% less carbon emissions than regular bottles.