See how Pakistan team celebrates birthday of Babar Azam

ABU DHABI: Pakistan cricket team on Sunday celebrated 23rd birthday of fellow cricketer Babar Azam.

Babar Azam cut the of his birthday with other players in the dressing room of Sheikh Zayed Stadium amid practice sessions.

The pictures and a video shared by Pakistan Cricket Board official twitter hander show the fellow team members applying birthday cake on the face of Babar Azam after he cut it.

Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Coach Mickey Arthur, Shadab Khan, Rumman Raees could be seen in the video and photos.

All the players, including the birthday boy, enjoyed the break they took for celebration.

Azam has so far represented Pakistan in 32 ODIs, 11 Twenty20 Internationals and the same number of test matches.