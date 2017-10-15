Australia's 'queen of etiquette' teaches 'good manners' to Chinese

Australia’s June Dally-Watkins, a well-known former model and etiquette specialist, is educating Chinese about ‘good manners’, as the demand from the rising middle class grows.

"In the past years I've seen Chinese behaving badly; if you know, the lift comes up and the Chinese get in before anybody can get out; the way they hold their knife and fork; the way they eat. But, I see it changing," June said.

And she may have a lot to do with it. June first brought etiquette classes to China three years ago.

Starting in the southern city of Guangzhou, her four-day crash course quickly expanded across the country to meet soaring demand from a growing middle class eager to behave like the elite.

The four-day course costs $5,400.

From table manners, to how to stand and sit, even hug properly.

Many of June's students in China are keen to travel abroad. And in the words of the queen herself "they want to be the best they can be and I think that's what China wants now".