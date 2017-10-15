Sun October 15, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
October 15, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Australia's 'queen of etiquette' teaches 'good manners' to Chinese

Australia’s June Dally-Watkins, a well-known former model and etiquette specialist, is educating Chinese about ‘good manners’, as the demand from the rising middle class grows.

"In the past years I've seen Chinese behaving badly; if you know, the lift comes up and the Chinese get in before anybody can get out; the way they hold their knife and fork; the way they eat. But, I see it changing," June said.

And she may have a lot to do with it. June first brought etiquette classes to China three years ago.

Starting in the southern city of Guangzhou, her four-day crash course quickly expanded across the country to meet soaring demand from a growing middle class eager to behave like the elite.

The four-day course costs $5,400.

From table manners, to how to stand and sit, even hug properly.

Many of June's students in China are keen to travel abroad. And in the words of the queen herself "they want to be the best they can be and I think that's what China wants now".

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Man-eating tiger dies after being electrocuted in India

Man-eating tiger dies after being electrocuted in India
Trump speech violated Iran nuclear deal: Zarif

Trump speech violated Iran nuclear deal: Zarif
Once promised paradise, IS fighters end up in mass graves

Once promised paradise, IS fighters end up in mass graves
Turkey issues more coup arrest warrants

Turkey issues more coup arrest warrants
Load More load more