Hundreds throng Prague Light Festival

The famous light festival “Signal” has begun in Czech Republic’s main city Prague.

Hundreds of people are arriving in the city’s center to witness colorful illustrations with lights in the dark.

Light artists and designers from all over the world are behind the successful conduct of the festival.

Lights, laser projection, fireworks and video mappings are used on the city’s historical places and tall high rise buildings to create unique and attractive designs and turn buildings into exclusive live samples of art.

The four day festival will conclude tomorrow.