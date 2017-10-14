Sat October 14, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
October 14, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Hundreds throng Prague Light Festival

The famous light festival “Signal” has begun in Czech Republic’s main city Prague.

Hundreds of people are arriving in the city’s center to witness colorful illustrations with lights in the dark.

Light artists and designers from all over the world are behind the successful conduct of the festival.

Lights, laser projection, fireworks and video mappings are used on the city’s historical places and tall high rise buildings to create unique and attractive designs and turn buildings into exclusive live samples of art.

The four day festival will conclude tomorrow.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

iPhone bursts into flames in China

iPhone bursts into flames in China
Robot Sophia makes it to UN conference

Robot Sophia makes it to UN conference
Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youths in Pulwama

Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youths in Pulwama
Canadian says child killed, U.S. wife raped during Afghan kidnapping

Canadian says child killed, U.S. wife raped during Afghan kidnapping
Load More load more