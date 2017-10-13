Fri October 13, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
October 14, 2017

Pakistan outclass Sri Lanka by 83 runs in first ODI

DUBAI: Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by 83 runs in the first one-day international here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Chasing a tough target of 293, Sri Lanka could not batted with confidence against accurate bowling from Pakistan and were restricted to 209-8 in 50 overs.

Only Lahiru Thirimanne and Akila Dananjaya resisted against Pakistani bowlers, scoring half-centuries.

Thirimanne made 53 and Dananjaya remained not out on exact 50.

Pacers Hasan Ali and Rumman Raees captured three wickets each for 36 and 49, respectively.

Earlier, Pakistan piled up 292-6 with Babar Azam scoring 103 and Shoaib Malik striking a quickfire 81.

Malik was later declared Man-of-the-Match.

The second game of the series will be played in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

