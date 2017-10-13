Fri October 13, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 13, 2017

Kishore Kumar still lives in the hearts of admirers after 30 years

MUMBAI: Today marks the 30th death anniversary of Kishore Kumar. On this day he left his mark on earth with millions of memories and melodies. Kishore, a veteran actor and singer has always been crooned many melodies tracks.

Kishore had been part of the Indian film industry since the 1950s - he was a playback singer, actor, lyricist, composer, producer, director, and screenwriter. He is considered one of the most successful playback singers in the Hindi film industry.

Apart from Hindi, he sang in many Indian languages including Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Malayalam,  and Urdu. He has also sung in private albums in several languages especially in Bengali which are noted as all time classics.

He won eight Filmfare Awards for Best Male Playback Singer and holds the record for winning the most Filmfare Awards in that category. He was awarded the "Lata Mangeshkar Award" by the Madhya Pradesh government in the year 1985-86.

Recently, Kishore Kumar's unreleased song was sold for Rs 15.6 lakh at the Osian’s Cinefan Auction, New Delhi in 2012, the highest price bid for any Indian singer . The song was ‘Tum hi to woh ho’ written by Kulwant Jani with music by Usha Khanna. This was for a film called ‘Khel Tamasha’ by Rakesh Kumar which never got made. The song was recorded just three days before the legendary singer's demise in October 1987.

On October 13, 1987, Kishore died of a heart attack in Mumbai. Kumar had recorded his last song, Guru Guru, a duet with Asha Bhosle, for the film Waqt Ki Aawaz (1988) composed by Bappi Lahiri the day before he died.

