American-Pakistani actor to star alongside John Cena

LOS ANGELES: Pakistani-American actor, Kumail Nanjiani will be starring alongside famed WWE wrestler turned actor, John Cena in a buddy cop movie.

Kumail is known for his hilarious punch-lines and on-point humour and Cena for his action packed performances inside wrestling arena.

Kumail made his debut with The Big Sick and has been in the American comedy industry for years now. He will also be hosting the popular American comedy show Saturday Night Live this month.

The project has not been named yet but will be led by David Bernard, Murray Miller and Ruben Fleischer.

John Cena is known for his comedy in Sisters and Train-wreck and fans across the world are excited to see what the two humour-doused stars have to deliver.