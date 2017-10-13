Fri October 13, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
October 13, 2017

2nd Pak Navy Int’l Nautical Competition kick-starts at Naval Academy

China wins 2nd Pakistan Navy Int’l Nautical Competition with 4 gold

KARACHI: China has won the 2nd PN International Nautical Competition by scoring 4 Gold medals whereas UAE remained runner up.

Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Ather Mukhtar distributed the trophies and prizes amongst the winners.

The 2nd PN International Nautical Competition concluded on Friday with a prize distribution ceremony at Pakistan Naval Academy.

Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Ather Mukhtar was the chief guest on the occasion.

In three-day long competition, a total of six teams from China, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Pakistan Naval Academy and Pakistan Marines Academy participated.

The competitions were conducted in various categories of swimming and Lifesaving races in Naval Physical Training and Sports Complex PNS KARSAZ as well as Seamanship race and sailing competitions at Karachi Harbor.

The team of Chinese Naval Academy displayed marvelous performance throughout the event and stood overall winner of the competition.

