Aishwarya reportedly found herself in danger around Hollywood producer Weinstein

Simone Sheffield, who is an African American and Indian talent manager, and television and film producer and Music Coordinator, has alleged that former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, the 65-year-old film executive tried hard "to get Aishwarya Rai Bachchan alone".

In her comment on a report at Variety.com, Aish's international talent manager, Simone Sheffield claimed that Weinstein tried hard "to get Aishwarya alone".

She said, “I use to manage Indian actress Aishwarya Rai. While dealing with Harvey I found it comical how hard he tried to get Aishwarya alone.”

Simone went on to say, “Harvey asked me to leave the meeting numerous times and I politely declined. When we were leaving his office he cornered me and said “what do I have to do to get her (Aish) alone?” I told him to “kiss my black ass”.”

Allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey continue to mount as actresses and female colleagues come forward, accusing Weinstein of sexual misconduct and speaking in support of his victims.

Cara Delevingne is the latest actress to open up about her experience with Harvey Weinstein, recalling an instance in which the former Hollywood mogul allegedly made an advance on her and tried to get her to kiss another actress in front of him, according to a report on Variety.com on which Simone had left the comment.

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also reportedly found herself in danger around him too.

There has been no comment from Aishwarya regarding Sheffield's comment as yet. Aish was last seen in a Hollywood project in her film Pink Panther.

Simone Sheffield is an African American and Cherokee Indian talent manager, and television and film producer and Music Coordinator. Among her other works, she has managed Bollywood actresses Aishwarya Rai and Bipasha Basu.