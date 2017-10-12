Thu October 12, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 12, 2017

Official trailer of ‘The Current War’ amazes fans worldwide

The makers of latest Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer named ‘The Current War’ recently released its first official trailer and fans are looking forward to the film’s big release.

Directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, the film - set in a historical era - revolves around the advent of electricity.

‘The Current War’ is a dramatic story of the cutthroat race between electricity titans Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse to determine whose electrical system would power the modern world.

The rest of the cast includes Tom Holland, Katherine Waterson, Tuppence Middleton and Michael Shannon along with various others.

‘The Current War’ premiered at Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2017 and is all set to hit cinemas in the United States on November 24, 2017.

